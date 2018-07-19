× Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus discovered in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been discovered in St. Louis County. A statement from the public health department says that no human cases have been reported this year.

The CDC says that most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health has not said precisely where the Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were found. They routinely collect samples for testing. They are monitoring and treating standing water in public areas as part of a pest management program. Officials are advising the public to remove standing water as well.

To find out where the county will be spraying, call 615-4284. More info: http://www.stlouisco.com/HealthandWellness/MosquitoControl