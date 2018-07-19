PICTURES: Van’s Warped Tour 2018

The longest running touring music festival in North America returned to St. Louis for the final time on Tuesday, July 3. Thousands of music fans braved the heat as Van’s Warped Tour loaded more than 50 bands into Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
