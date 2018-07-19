Potential for severe weather Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — After two amazing July days we are set to flip the switch on stormy weather.

This is not a clear-cut set-up at all the next two days. A good deal of our viewers may see little if any rain from this set-up as the storm coverage is expected to be somewhat limited. However, there is an unusual amount of wind energy in the atmosphere for July and that could lead to some strong, although somewhat isolated, storms the next two days.

I think Thursday into Thursday night will see the greatest overall coverage of storms. The main concerns will be hail and some strong wind gusts. However, a tornado threat cannot be ruled out, especially in a north to south band over central Missouri from Moberly down through West Plains.

The storm coverage for Friday appears even more limited but those fewer storms may actually be stronger with a particular focus on southern Illinois Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service sent this update in a tweet: "The greater threat for possible severe storms has expanded to include central MO and central IL for this afternoon and tonight across the entire area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible."

The greater threat for possible severe storms has expanded to include central MO and central IL for this afternoon and tonight across the entire area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/C0aIegzkGG — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 19, 2018

See the current weather radar here.

Unsettled weather is expected today and tonight with scattered thunderstorms. Highs today will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/TBSzuM6XHm — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 19, 2018

Now THIS is what you call an isolated shower. We were over Arnold, Missouri this morning when we caught it raining. @FOX2now @zimmtv @BommaritoAuto pic.twitter.com/BUu0p2PJdz — SkyFOX Helicopter (@SkyFOXSTL) July 19, 2018