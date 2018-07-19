× Recipe- Vero Meal Kit; Kids Mac & Cheese

ST. LOUIS- Katie’s Pizza and Pasta joins Kim Hudson in the kitchen for some delicious Mac & Cheese just for Kids. Katie’s Pizza is giving Vero Meal Kits Thursday to benefit Children’s Miracle Network of Hospitals.

INGREDIENTS:

16oz. fresh noodle

8oz. Cream

2 oz. mascarpone

2 1 oz. grated parmesan

2 oz. Fontina

Kosher salt or table salt

PREP:

‘Fluff pasta’ – loosen up noodles with fingers before cooking.

Fill 6 qt. pot 2/3 of the way with water.

Heat water over high heat, bring to a rolling boil. (Save a little pasta water after you are done cooking pasta, you may need it for the sauce.)

Add 2 T Kosher salt to boiling water. Water should be salty like the sea.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat cream in large sauté pan and cook on high heat until it begins to simmer. Once the cream begins to simmer, reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 2-3 minutes stirring as the cream reduces. Reduce cream by half.

Reduce heat to low, add fontina, 1 oz. grated parmesan and mascarpone one cheese at a time stirring constantly to ensure the cheese melts into sauce. Turn off heat.

Drop pasta into boiling salted water and give a quick stir to keep from sticking. Cook pasta for 2-3 minutes or until desired al dente.

When pasta has finished cooking strain and add to sauté pan. Toss or stir your noodles into sauce until all noodles are coated.

If pasta appears to be dry or sauce is too thick you may add a few tablespoons of pasta water.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer your pasta to serving dish and garnish with grated parmesan.

Enjoy your pasta!

Vero Give Back Thursday

July 19th 6 A.M. – Midnight