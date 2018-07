Bring the family to Brookdale Farms on Saturday, July 28th at 4pm for food, fun, entertainment, and a balloon glow!

Festivities include a petting zoo, inflatables for kids, food/beverages vendors, musical entertainment, balloon glow, and a Paw Stoppers demonstration. Only $20 per car!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, July 19th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.