St. Louis city, county police investigate Walgreens break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police are investigating a series of burglaries at Walgreens in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two suspects who they say broke into the Walgreens in the 1400 block of North Grand around 5:30a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the suspects stole cigarettes, energy drinks, and electronics, but dropped much of the stolen items in the parking lot as they tried to flee police.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County authorities are investigating a string of burglaries at three different Walgreens locations in the county. Police posted surveillance video on social media hoping the public can help identify the three suspects involved. The video shows at least three people running into the stores and taking off with cash drawers.

The first robbery happened on July 12 at 4:45 a.m. at the 12000 block of Olive Boulevard. The second occurred July 14 at 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lindbergh Boulevard. The third incident took place July 15 at 9:05 a.m. at the Walgreens in the 15000 block of New Halls Ferry Road.

Detectives believe the suspects took off in a grey or light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 636-529-8210.