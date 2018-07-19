St. Louis County street racing crash leads to manslaughter charges

ST. LOUIS, MO — A south St. Louis County man now faces manslaughter and assault charges after a street racing crash in March. The chain-reaction accident led to the death of a 43-year-old man and injured two women in another car. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Wednesday after a four-month investigation. Adam Michaud is now being held on a $150,000 bond.

The accident happened on Reavis Barracks road at Green Park road at around 6pm on March 4, 2018. Two witnesses told investigators that they saw four cars ahead of them at the stoplight. When the light turned green, the two front cars did burn-outs and the two cars behind them sped off racing.

The racing cars weaved around slower vehicles. They say Michaud’s car struck a curb and hit a white Pontiac which then went into oncoming traffic. The Pontiac struck a Toyota Echo killing the driver, Jose Solis-Luna. The two women in the Pontiac sustained serious injuries.

A FOX 2 cameraman was at the scene when Michaud returned the next day. He is spotted getting back into a SUV after he spots our news crew.

