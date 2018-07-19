× Swiss rolls sold nationwide recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flower Foods is voluntary recalling various brands of Swiss rolls that are distributed nationwide due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient.

According to a news release from the company, “the ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.”

The release added that they have not had any reports of illnesses.

Mrs. Freshley’s 4 ct. UPC: 072250011907 Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/09/18 through 10/19/18 309 8187 A 75 D 309 8187 B 75 D 309 8190 C 75 D 309 8194 B 75 D 309 8194 C 75 D

Mrs. Freshley’s 6 ct. UPC: 072250903233 Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/14/18 309 8194 B 75 D

Food Lion 6 ct. UPC: 035826092779 Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/16/18

H-E-B 6 ct. UPC: 041220296583 Best by/Enjoy by dates: 09/19/18

Baker’s Treat 6 ct. UPC: 041498188382 Best by/Enjoy by dates: 09/21/18 through 09/28/18

Market Square 6 ct. UPC: 087381760556 Best by/Enjoy by dates: 309 8194 B

Great Value 6 ct. UPC: 078742147550 Best by/Enjoy by dates: Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018 309 8191 B



Impacted products can be tossed in the trash or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

