Swiss rolls sold nationwide recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flower Foods is voluntary recalling various brands of Swiss rolls that are distributed nationwide due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient.
According to a news release from the company, “the ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.”
The release added that they have not had any reports of illnesses.
See the full list of impacted products below.
- Mrs. Freshley’s 4 ct.
- UPC: 072250011907
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/09/18 through 10/19/18
- 309 8187 A 75 D
- 309 8187 B 75 D
- 309 8190 C 75 D
- 309 8194 B 75 D
- 309 8194 C 75 D
- Mrs. Freshley’s 6 ct.
- UPC: 072250903233
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/14/18
- 309 8194 B 75 D
- Food Lion 6 ct.
- UPC: 035826092779
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/16/18
- H-E-B 6 ct.
- UPC: 041220296583
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: 09/19/18
- Baker’s Treat 6 ct.
- UPC: 041498188382
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: 09/21/18 through 09/28/18
- Market Square 6 ct.
- UPC: 087381760556
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: 309 8194 B
- Great Value 6 ct.
- UPC: 078742147550
- Best by/Enjoy by dates: Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018
- 309 8191 B
Impacted products can be tossed in the trash or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
