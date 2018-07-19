‘The Tide’ and ‘The Stroke’ director previews films before showcase screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 13 and continues next weekend, July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Jessica Pierce, director of “The Tide” and “The Stroke,” visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss her films appearing at the festival.

Those films screen at the following times: “The Tide” and “The Stroke” screen Sunday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org