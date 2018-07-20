× Affton couple among victims of Table Rock Lake duck boat disaster

AFFTON, Mo. – An Affton couple was identified as victims of Thursday’s fatal duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake.

Friends and neighbors confirmed Bill Asher and Rose Heupel Hamann both perished when the duck boat they were riding in capsized and sank. It was the deadliest type of accident in nearly 20 years.

Friends have sent messages of sympathy via social media.

Officials at the scene of the disaster have not confirmed the names of anyone who died in the accident