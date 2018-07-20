× Cardinals Start 2nd Half of Season with Sloppy 9-6 Loss to Cubs

The Cardinals hoped for a better start to their second half of the 2018 baseball season. Instead they got more of the same that plagued their first half. Three Cardinals fielding errors cost them dearly in a 9-6 loss to the Cubs on Thursday night in Chicago.

The Cardinals got off to a 2-0 lead thanks to Tommy Pham’s 14th home run of the season. But a five run fifth inning that featured one of the team’s three errors, put the game in the Cubs favor to stay. Paul DeJong made a good stop behind second base on the Cubs Victor Caratini’s infield hit. But DeJong tried for the out and threw wildly to first. Caratini ended up at second base on the E-6 and the Chicago rally was on. Five runs off Cards starting pitcher Carlos Martinez, highlighted by Ian Happ’s two run homer gave the Cubs a 6-3 lead.

Matt Carpenter hit his 20th home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 6-4. But that’s a close as the Cards would get as the Cubs padded their lead en route to the 9-6 win.

Yadier Molina was the hitting star with four hits in the contest. Former Cardinal Jason Heyward had three hits and two RBI for the Cubs. The loss was the first for Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt. He is now 1-1 since taking over for the fired Mike Matheny.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was with the Cardinals at Wrigley Field and files this post game report.