Cedric the Entertainer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

ST. LOUIS- St. Louisan Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At Thursday’s unveiling, he was joined by good friends George Lopez and Magic Johnson, and dozens of other friends and family members who have been with Cedric along the way.

One of “The Original Kings Of Comedy” got his start 30 years ago doing stand-up comedy at a St. Louis open mic night 30 years ago. He specifically acknowledged all the people from his hometown who helped him achieve success since his comedy start.

Cedric later went on to co-star on The Steve Harvey Show and went on to movies including Barbershop and Johnson Family Vacation.

The 53-year-old from Berkeley High School also has a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.