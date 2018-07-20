Community remembers Affton couple killed in duck boat accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. – A tightknit south St. Louis County community is in shock as they remember a beloved couple killed in Thursday’s duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake.

Neighbors and friends in the Indian Hills subdivision confirmed that Bill Asher and his partner, Rose Heupel Hamann, were on the boat and died.

“He took care of his grass; it’s never been this long,” said Scott Eaton, a neighbor who lives across from the couple’s home on Kickapoo Drive. “He was out here cutting it every day, making everything pretty.”

“They were having her 70th birthday,” Eaton said. “And they were really looking forward to riding the ducks.”

The Affton neighborhood fondly remembered how involved the couple was within their community.

“Once a year they had the fire department out here for the children to play and put on everything in the neighborhood,” Eaton said.

Erin Helal, who also lives across from the home, recalled how helpful and caring the couple was toward their neighbors.

“My husband was out of town within a month of moving in and I locked myself out,” she said. “And then my neighbor right there and (Asher and Hamann) tried to help me break into my house, so that was very sweet.”

Even on social media, there are posts from friends sending messages of sympathy.

“They were a cute little couple, they were always doing things together,” Eaton said. “They deserved each other, you could tell that. It’ll be weird to look out there and not see them sitting there.”

Meanwhile, donations are being accepted to support the needs of victims, families, and others involved in the tragic sinking of the sightseeing boat on Table Rock Lake.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliates, the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation and Community Foundation of Taney County, have opened the Branson Area Disaster Relief Fund to accept secure, tax-deductible donations via online donations or checks.

Donations can be made by credit card at cfozarks.org/donate – choose the "Branson Area Disaster Relief Fund" at the top of the drop-down menu. Checks noted for the fund can be sent to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801.

Additional information and updates will be posted at givebranson.org.