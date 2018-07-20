Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…JULY 21-22, 2018

In the northwest flow all weekend long…that means cooler weather for Summer…lower humidity…but we all know…never trust the northwest flow…Saturday lots of sunshine…windy…low humidity 88 for the high…Sunday…partly sunny, breezy and 85 for the high…maybe a spot or stray shower in the northwest flow(that is why we don’t trust the northwest flow) The focus on the stray showers in IL..Sunday afternoon…the trend for rather pleasant weather with us Monday and Tuesday…again still thinking the back of Summer is ready to break!