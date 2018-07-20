Egyptian antiquities and Chinese artifacts for auction in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO — An auction this weekend is generating some buzz after Egyptian Antiquities including mummified remains and Chinese Artifacts are up for sale. The items are part of the MacMurray College Collection and private St. Louis Consignments. They will be auctioned off at Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers this Saturday. There are over 400 lots up for sale starting at 10am.

Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers describes the MacMurray College collection as, “Over its 170-year history on the Jacksonville, Illinois campus, the College has amassed a substantial collection through generous gifts from the community and alumni. These include paintings and sculptures by a variety of artists, as well as Egyptian and Chinese artifacts, some dating back over four millennia. Due to limited space, a portion of this collection has been stored away for more than 100 years and gone unseen by the public.”

