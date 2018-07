Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting this weekend until September 2nd, come tour the St. Jude Dream Home open house on Saturdays 9-5 p.m. and Sundays 12 - 5 p.m.

329 Old Forester Drive

O'Fallon, MO 63368

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor for the 9th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Reserve your $100 ticket at dreamhome.org or call (800) 667-3394.