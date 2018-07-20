× Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving the network to hit campaign trail with Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News host and longtime network personality, plans to soon leave her role at the cable news channel, two people familiar with the matter said.

Guilfoyle will join Donald Trump Jr., who she is dating, on the campaign trail for the 2018 midterm elections, the people said. It’s not yet clear precisely when she will leave her role at Fox News.

One of the people familiar with Guilfoyle’s plans said she would likely take a job at America First Policies, a non-profit organization that works to support President Trump’s agenda. The second source said that donors for the group had been actively trying to recruit her.

Guilfoyle has been a supporter of Trump. She said in 2017 that she had been in conversations with the White House for the role of press secretary, though people familiar with the matter told CNN at the time there were never any serious discussions.

News of Guilfoyle’s departure from Fox News was first reported on Twitter by Vanity Fair reporter Gabe Sherman.

Neither Guilfoyle, a Fox News spokesperson, or a spokesperson for America First Policies immediately responded to requests for comment Friday morning.