O’Fallon, Mo. charged in fatal child abuse case

O'FALLON, Mo. - St. Charles County prosecutors charged a man for the death of a five-month-old baby boy.

Devon Michael Coleman, 31, was charged Friday with abuse of a child resulting in death.

According to prosecutors, the O’Fallon Police Department responding to a report of an infant unresponsive and not breathing in his home at the Vanguard Mobile Home Park on December 7, 2017.

The baby was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

A medical examiner reported that the boy’s cause of death was a homicide due to asphyxiation by strangling or smothering and cuts and other injuries were also discovered around the baby’s head, neck, face, and eyes.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said the baby’s mother laid down for a nap and left her son in the care of Coleman, her boyfriend. When she woke up, she discovered her son not breathing.

Detectives said Coleman told them that the baby wouldn’t stop crying that day.

When Friday’s charges were filed, Coleman was already in custody for a felony domestic violence charge. In that case, court documents show Coleman assaulted the baby’s mother four days before the baby was killed by choking her as she fed the baby.

His bond was set at $750,000, cash only.