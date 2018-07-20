Saint Louis Science Center celebrates 49th anniversary of Apollo moon landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 49th anniversary of the moon landing is July 20. This historic anniversary for the US Space program is being celebrated Thursday in many places all over the world including The Science Center in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Science Center is throwing a party to mark the Apollo 11 moon landing mission featuring the perfect special exhibit to commemorate this special day; The Destination Moon.

This multi-day celebration of the Apollo 11 mission features rocket launches, science demos, gravity suitcases, brain teasers, a 21+ Landing Party and the science center’s special exhibition, “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission.”

Destination Moon has many of the artifacts from the moon landing including the Apollo 11 command module Columbia, Buzz Aldrin’s extravehicular visor, gloves, lunar sample container and more.