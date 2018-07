ST. LOUIS, MO — America’s favorite orphan is belting it out in Forest Park. Peyton Ella stars in the Muny’s production of “Annie.”

The musical has entertained audiences for decades and has won seven Tony awards. You can bet your bottom dollar this is one beloved Muny favorite guaranteed to entertain the entire family.

See the show through Wednesday, July 25, 2018. More information: (314) 361-1900 or www.muny.org.