St. Louis man charged with homicide already in jail on other charges

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old local man Friday in connection with a December 2017 homicide.

According to prosecutors, the murder occurred around 6:20 p.m. on December 4, 2017 in the 4700 block of S. Spring Avenue, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Jordan Boyd, was found in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boyd was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department developed a suspect in the shooting and eventually located that individual in jail on other charges.

The suspect, Fredrick Roberson, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.