Teen director talks about her St. Louis Filmmaker’s Showcase debut

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 13 and continues next weekend, July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Elenor Linhardt is the writer, director, producer and actor in, "The Ball." The film is about a young girl that learns that everything isn't always is as it seems. She visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss her film screening at the festival.

You can see "Tha Ball" Sunday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org