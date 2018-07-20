× Tesla picks St. Louis for first public showing of Model 3 sedan

ST. LOUIS, MO — The first public showing of Tesla’s new Model 3 sedan will be at the company’s St. Louis showroom. You can see the car at their University City location near I-170 and Olive Blvd. Tesla is showing the highly anticipated “more affordable” $35,000 base model of the car Friday from 8am to 6pm.

Tesla tells FOX 2 that, “This will be the first opportunity for consumers in Missouri to visit the Tesla store and see the car, sit inside it, and learn about it from Tesla’s knowledgeable staff.”

The Model 3 was recently named Popular Mechanic’s 2018 “Car of the Year,” and named a “recommended buy” by Consumer Reports. The vehicle holds up to 310 miles on a single charge and comfortably fits five adults.

Tesla showrooms have been compared to the Apple Store for cars. They offer hands-on displays that allow guests to explore Tesla products for the nearly half million Model 3 reservation holders.

The Associated Press reports that for many on the list to buy Tesla’s mass-market electric car, the wait for the company to produce enough to satisfy demand isn’t a major problem. But the prospect of losing a U.S. federal tax credit is.

While CEO Elon Musk’s company uses a tent to create more factory space and crank out more Model 3s, many on the waiting list worry about the looming phase-out of the $7,500 credit on Tesla vehicles. If it goes away, the car could cost too much, forcing them to cancel orders.

That could cost Tesla critical sales and revenue at a time when the company will need a lot of cash.

Tesla’s University City Showroom:

Address

Tesla St. Louis-University City

8664 Olive Blvd

University City, MO 63132