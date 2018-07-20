Top Democrat in Missouri House resigning to take new job

JEFFERSON CITY, MO _ Missouri House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty is resigning effective Sunday.

The Kansas City Democrat gave her resignation letter Friday to Gov. Mike Parson. She’s stepping down several months before her final term would have ended so that she can start a new job Monday as head of Jackson County’s Assessment Department.

Assistant Minority Floor Leader Gina Mitten will assume Beatty’s duties during the September veto session.

Beatty was first elected in 2010 and rose through the ranks to eventually head the party challenging a Republican supermajority in the Missouri House.

She told The Associated Press that the state still needs to pass ethics reform legislation and expand Medicaid. She also expressed hope for Democratic gains during the midterm elections and said she was open to running for office again.