Wild horses and burros for sale or adoption in southern Illinois

EWING, IL – More than 100 wild horses and burros will be for sale and adoption in Ewing, Illinois next month. The Ewing Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral will host animals for adoption and direct purchase on August 3-4, 2018.

The Bureau of Land Management works to place excess animals into private care. They also protect our nation’s wild horses and burros on 26.9 million acres of public lands across 10 western states.

The Ewing Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral is located at 22295 Sheep Farm Road in Ewing. If you use Google Maps, MapQuest, or other GPS, use coordinates 38.097011,-88.742673.

The hours are 9:00am-4:00pm.

Meet Peaches – A former wild horse who helps with events and checks over adoption applications! We have dozens of amazing wild horses & burros available to bring home today to in NC. We will be here until 7 p.m. tonight & tomorrow from July 14, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5pqixLt7k4 — BLM Eastern States (@BLM_ES) July 13, 2018