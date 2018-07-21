Beginner class to learn basic canoeing skills with Canoe 101 & Beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Bill Miles, lead on-water educator for the “Canoe 101 and Beyond” program, a community partnership with St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, joins us in the studio to talk about their floating adventure happening on Friday, August 3, during Canoe 101 and Beyond.

This beginner class is open to children 12 and older and promises an exciting water adventure! Participants first will learn and test their skills on scenic, 13-acre Betty’s Lake at Broemmelsiek Park, where staff will teach basic skills and common terminology of a canoe, as well as:

• proper methods and techniques for safe canoeing.

• how to properly fit a life jacket.

• different paddle strokes and when to use them.

• different scenarios on what you might encounter on various bodies of water.

After lessons, they’ll put their skills to the ultimate test when the river floating experience begins!

Canoe 101 and Beyond

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3

Broemmelsiek Park near Defiance.

Register for Canoe 101 and Beyond with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at www.stccparks.org and click on “Activity Registration” at the top of the page and then scroll down to “Canoe 101 and Beyond” or call us at 636-949-7535.