Flags placed in Ballwin to raise awareness of veteran suicides

BALLWIN, MO - On Saturday, July 21st a presentation of Flags for Forgotten Soldiers was held in the City of Ballwin near the intersection of Park Drive and Andrews Parkway.

The event that is designed to bring awareness to the suicide rate among military veterans. The 660 American flags were placed to represent the number of veterans who commit suicide on a monthly basis.

This event was spearheaded by City of Ballwin Mechanic Tony Ewing, his wife, and members of the Ballwin Public Works Department. Anthony Ewing an Army veteran and 2 of his sons are currently serving in the Army.

The flags will remain in place for 1-2 weeks before continuing their journey to the State of Maine for another placement.