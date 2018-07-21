Kirkwood softball team riding jet skis narrowly escaped storm on Table Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, MO – Members of a Kirkwood softball team were just feet away from the duck boat on table rock lake.

The heartbreaking last moments of the Ride the Duck Boat is weighing heavy on the minds of the nation as 17 people lost their lives in the tragedy.

Among those dead are an Affton, Missouri couple celebrating a 70th birthday.

Ironically a St. Louis girls’ softball team were fighting for their lives just feet away.

Teammate Sarah Sweaney described the intense moments, “'It was sunny and everything and then we saw the storm out in the distance and that`s when we thought we should get rounded up and take the boats.”

In the blink of an eye, Sweaney says that storm came blowing in with a vengeance.

“The storm just hit us out of nowhere and we got flipped over and our jet skis got capsized.”

The young softball player says her team had no choice but to let the jet skis go and get to safety.

“It was very intense if we didn`t have our life jackets on we probably would`ve drowned.”

Through their coach`s encouragement, the girls swam back to the dock.

Sweaney says she had thought the emergency responders that showed up were for them, not knowing just feet away 17 people had lost their lives.

“I just have extreme sorrow for all these families that have to deal with it.”

As Sweaney looked at the flowers laid on the victim`s cars, it serves as an eerie reminder of a night she would rather not remember.