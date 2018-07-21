× Lake had 16 deaths in decade before accident

BRANSON, Mo. – The deaths from the tourist boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Missouri exceeded the number of deaths on the lake over the past decade combined.

Seventeen people, including five children, died Thursday when an amphibious duck boat capsized on choppy waters during a storm. The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman Laurie Driver says 16 drownings occurred on the lake from 2008 up until Thursday.

The lake is near the country music tourist town of Branson.

More than half of those killed in Thursdays’ accident were members of the same Indiana family. According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, five of the dead were from Missouri, two were from Arkansas and one was from Illinois.