Missouri couple killed in boat accident

BRANSON, Mo. – A Missouri couple who recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary were among the 17 victims of a tourist boat accident near Branson.

The accident on Thursday claimed victims ranging in age from 1 to 76. Among them were 65-year-old William Bright of Higginsville and his 63-year-old wife, Janice.

Neighbor Barbara Beck says the couple moved to Higginsville from Kansas City, Missouri, three years ago to be closer to a daughter and their grandchildren. They quickly grew to relish small-town life and were active in church and the community.

Beck says the Brights had decided to stop taking extended vacations. Branson was to be their last.

William Bright’s final public Facebook post noted the wedding anniversary and how happy he was with his wife, his three kids and 16 grandchildren. Life, he wrote, had “been a lot of fun.”