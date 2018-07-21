Remembering fallen firefighter 10 years after murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - A firefighter shot and killed in the line of duty 10 years ago will be remembered Saturday.

A statue was dedicated two years ago to honor fallen firefighter, Ryan Hummert. This Memorial has been a passion by many to remember the sacrifice of a brave firefighter/paramedic who gave everything for his community.

The full-size, bronze statue of Ryan is at Ryan Hummert Memorial Park in Maplewood, located two blocks north of Manchester on Sutton.

Hummert's co-workers said his youthful enthusiasm was an inspiration to everyone in the department.

Hummert, a 2004 graduate of Rockwood Summit High School, joined the Maplewood Fire Department in August 2007.