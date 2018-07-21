The Realistic Joneses at the New Jewish Theatre beginning July 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Realistic Joneses is the winner of two Drama Desk Special Awards. Arguably the best work yet from one of America’s wisest, most clever new playwrights of the past decade.

In The Realistic Joneses, Will Eno connects two suburban couples who have so much more in common than their identical homes and their shared last names. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their imperfect realities and, ultimately, confront mortality.

Audience members will enjoy a “voyeuristic” view of the play from their lawn chairs and picnic blankets surrounding the playing areas with R&M signature pre-show activities.

The play stars real-life married couple Alan Knoll and Laurie McConnell playing a married couple on stage for the first time!

The St. Louis Premiere of The Realistic Joneses: July 26 – August 12 at the New Jewish Theatre.

For more information, visit http://www.rebelandmisfitsproductions.com/.