The Veggie Bike from Urban Harvest STL in JeffVanderLou on Saturdays

ST. LOUIS - Urban Harvest STL believes that all members of our community should have equitable access to fresh, healthy food regardless of socioeconomic status, race or location.

They grow healthy produce across a network of six urban farms in downtown and North St. Louis and donate the majority of the harvest to nonprofit partners serving communities with limited or non-existent access to healthy, nutritious food.

Urban Harvest STL’s Veggie Bike is now rolling. You can find them in JeffVanderLou Saturdays between 11:30 a.m to 1p.m. In partnership with the St. Louis MetroMarket, they are bringing farm fresh produce into neighborhoods without grocery stores and markets.

For more information, visit http://www.urbanharveststl.org/.