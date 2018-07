Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Fitness expert Arthur Shivers from Generation 3 Fitness and fitness trainer, Jasmine Dobbs, talk about a new class that they offer. The class, called 'Flat and Stacked,' is geared toward women and takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30.

For more information, visit www.Generation3Fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.