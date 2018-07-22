Arts Pop: Artist brings her Protest Banner Lending Library to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - This summer, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation is hosting Aram Han Sifuentes as its artist-in-residence. Her work examines immigration, citizenship, and race and her Protest Banner Lending Library lets patrons create their own protest banner and borrow from a growing library of handmade banners.

Her work, We Are Never Never Other, an enormous banner installed on the facade of the museum, references the banners in the library.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Valerie Schremp Hahn talked with Sifuentes about her work, her lending library, and why teaching the craft to others is important.

A protest banner workshop will be held Wednesday, July 25 from 6:00-9:00pm, at the workshop is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. The workshop is free to attend, but registration is encouraged.

On the web: https://www.aramhan.com/