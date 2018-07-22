Luxury Garage Sale pop-up store tour stops in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Luxury Garage Sale has made St. Louis a stop on the 2018 pop-up store tour. There are more than a dozen cities on the tour. The pop-up store will be in St. Louis through Wednesday, August 18th at 18 The Boulevard in Richmond Heights across from the Galleria.

Potential customers looking for bargains in brand new and gently used designer items can expect discounts up to 90% from retail. Consignment items are also accepted for in-store appraisal.

For more information, visit luxurygaragesale.com.