Mike Shildt has been the Cardinals interim manager for a week now, since Mike Matheny was dismissed after six and a half seasons as the Redbirds skipper. Who is Mike Shildt? Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sat down with Shildt to not only get his managerial philosophy, but also the who, what, where, why.

Martin uncovered that Shildt worked for the Orioles AA minor league team in Charlotte, NC in the 80's and helped then minor leaguer Cal Ripken Jr. by cleaning his spikes and uniforms. Shildt also ran the scoreboard at those minor league games. He is a baseball lifer hoping to remain the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.