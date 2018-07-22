× One dead, one injured after man drives car into group of people in Alton parking lot

ALTON, Ill. – Alton Police are investigating a fatal incident that occurred early Sunday morning at approximately 3 a.m.

A man drove his car into a group of individuals in a parking lot in the 400 block of Belle Street.

Two individuals were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

One victim, a 21-year-old female from Wood River, IL, died as a result of her injuries. The second victim, a 25-year-old female, was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of her injuries that doctors say are non-life threatening.

The suspect, a 21-year-old male from Bethalto, IL, is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

It appears that the parties directly involved knew each other prior to this incident, but it is too early in the investigation to explain why this incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.