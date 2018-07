ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave and Chuck Raasch from the St.Louis Post Dispatch. The group discussed President Trump and the week that was involving items related to Russia.

Post Dispatch reporter Celeste Bott joined the third segment to discuss homelessness in St.Louis and the appointment of an Ohio based non-profit to run Biddle House.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.