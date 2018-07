ST. LOUIS – Saturday another large albino catfish was pulled from the Mississippi River by Kenneth Siebert of St. Charles. Siebert caught the catfish just south of the Gateway Arch around 8:30 am.

Back on July 8th, a Fox 2 viewer caught an albino Blue Catfish just north of the Gateway Arch on the Mississippi River.

In both cases, the catfish were released back into the Mississippi River.