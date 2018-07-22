× St. Louis sisters reunited with brother after 57 years

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis sisters have been reunited with their brother after he disappeared more than 50 years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Carol Brewster, Marie Jordan and James Clark got together in Detroit this month.

Brewster says the siblings had a difficult upbringing being raised by an aunt in St. Louis. She says Clark walked out of the house one day and never came back.

Brewster and Jordan attended the Greater St. Louis Area Missing Persons Event in Jennings in May. They met St. Louis police Det. Janet McKern.

McKern was able to locate Clark’s birth certificate and learned that he had a middle initial and a different birth date than the sisters had remembered. That information eventually allowed them to locate Clark through NamUs, an online clearinghouse.