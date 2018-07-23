Attempted burglary at Illinois gun shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, Ill.- Police are looking for three men who tried to break into a gun store early Monday morning in Swansea Illinois.

Swansea Police Department was notified about suspicious activity at the Leisure Time Outdoor Store off of Illinois 159 around 2:30a.m.

There was a large U- Haul was parked outside of the store, once police arrived at the scene the U-Haul took off.

Police chased the vehicle into Centerville and at 80th and North 82nd Street.

The three men who were inside the U-Haul jumped out and took off on foot.

Police have K9’s in the area searching for the suspects.