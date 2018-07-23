× Bethalto man charged with murder in Alton fatal hit and run

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – The Madison County State’s Attorney Office has filed charges against a 21-year-old Caleb A. Lenhardt of Bethalto in connection with a fatal accident in Alton on Sunday.

Lenhardt was charged with first-degree murder, failure to report a traffic crash involving personal injury or death and aggravated battery.

The charges stem for an incident that occurred Sunday around 3 am on Belle Street after a group of friends had just left Danny’s Lounge.

Its alleged that Lenhardt drove a vehicle into the group in a parking lot, killing 21-year-old Katie Bunt and injuring 25-year-old Ashley Allgood. Allgood was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Lenhardt was later captured by an Alton police K-9 Unit after fleeing the scene.

Lenhardt’s bond has been set at $1-million-dollars.

If convicted on the charges, Lenhardt could be facing 60 years in prison.