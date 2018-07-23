Bizarre fatal accident spurs alderwoman to seek safety improvements for intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A bizarre accident near Forest Park has a family devastated after a person loss their life. While police are trying to figure out what happened, 28th Ward Alderwoman Heather Navarro is trying to figure out what improvements need to be done.

St. Louis police say a 22-year-old woman had been driving west on Lindell when she struck a cement guardrail dropping concrete onto Forest Park Parkway below.

Tragically, a 1-ton piece of concrete slammed into the roof of a person driving a Tesla.

Alderwoman Navarro says ironically the city had already been looking at ways to make Lindell and Union intersection safer.

The police department’s accident reconstruction team were piecing the scene back together.

For now, the alderwoman and the community will just have to wait for those results to figure out how to make the heavily trafficked intersection safer for pedestrian and drivers.

Police have not released the name of the person who died in the Tesla.