ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Juanest Lane. Police say feuding neighbors got into an altercation when one shot the other.

The victim is a 38-year-old male who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 people have been taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.