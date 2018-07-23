Dive with sharks at The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium offers the Out to Sea Shark Dive Experience in Springfield, MO.

It is not every day you can swim with sharks, much less in the middle of the Midwest. But, a museum built by the owner of Bass Pro Shops lets visitors do just that.

The more adventurous visitors can put on a wetsuit, a special air helmet and get an up-close view of the carnivorous fish from the safety of a cage.

The museum often works with St. Louis based Life Waters, which helps wounded military veterans regain independence through scuba diving.



Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium

500 W. Sunshine St.

Springfield, MO

(888) 222-6060

WondersOfWildlife.org