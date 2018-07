× Dog drags sprinkler indoors, beating the summer heat

DALLAS, TEXAS- The midwest isn’t the only place that’s been dealing with extreme heat, it’s been so hot in Texas even the dogs can’t stand it.

Triple-digit temperatures had a canine dragging his favorite sprinkler inside the house!

The picture captures the dog playing in the sprinkler outside… Before carrying it through the doggy door and into the family’s home.

The Facebook post has gone viral racking up thousands of likes.

The dog dragged the sprinkler through the pet door… pic.twitter.com/OG68UDtqRV — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) July 19, 2018