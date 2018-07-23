× Husband, wife found dead in basement in murder-suicide

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man and woman were found dead in the basement of their Florissant home Sunday evening in a suspected murder-suicide.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, police were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Man O War Drive for a disturbance call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers contacted the neighbor who made the phone call. That person told police they heard arguing and gunshots coming from inside the home.

Officers entered the residence and found two people in the same room of the basement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Michael said.

The woman had been shot several times and the man had suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The gun was located nearby.

The couple has not been identified, pending notification of family members.