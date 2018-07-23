× Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies

ST. LOUIS- Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed sum.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme made the announcement Friday. Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says in a statement they are “delighted” to add Insomnia to the company.

The bakery specializes in warm cookie deliveries up until 3a.m.

Insomnia Cookies has several St. Louis locations, including two downtown and one in the Delmar Loop. Both companies are staying quiet on how much the deal is worth.

It is expected to close later this year.