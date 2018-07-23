× Lane closures on I-270 between Page and I-70 until August

ST. LOUIS- Drivers who use Interstate 270 between I-70 and Dorsett Road should prepare for alternate routes throughout the next month as part of the next phase in the Fee Fee Creek Bridge Project.

Crews have reduced the southbound 270 lanes between 70 and Dorsett from five to three lanes, also there is a major lane shift involving the northbound 270 lanes in this same area.

MoDOT crews have shifted all of the northbound 270 traffic onto the southbound side of the road..

There are now three narrowed lanes carrying 270 traffic in both directions all on the southbound side of the highway.

This latest traffic shift and ramp closure will remain in effect until mid to late August.